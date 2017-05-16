HTC launches its much-teased flagship smartphone HTC U 11 with Edge Sense feature

NEW DELHI,May16: HTC has finally launched its much-teased flagship smartphone for the year 2017, HTC U 11. One of the key highlights of HTC U 11 is it Edge Sense feature, which promises to offer new interactivity features to the users. The smartphone is already up for pre-orders from the HTC UK website for EUR 749 (approximately Rs. 53,000).

Running HTC Edge Sense user interface based on Android 7.1 Nougat, the smartphone comes with 8 sensors on the side bezels to register the squeeze. These sensors are integrated with the Edge Sense and lets users to long press to launch any app. The feature can be customised inside the settings.

The HTC U 11, as rumoured before, comes with a 5.5-inch QHD (2560×1440 pixels) Super LCD display with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 coating. The screen is also operational using gloves.

The new HTC U 11 sports a ‘Liquid Surface’ design with mirror-like reflection. The handset’s unibody design includes a mix of glass and looks a lot like the HTC U Ultra.

The smartphone is also the company’s first to come with dual digital assistants. The U 11 comes with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant. Besides this, the smartphone comes with the company’s own HTC Sense Companion. The Alexa voice assistant will only be hitting US, UK and Germany for now. The smartphone is powered by the octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor along with 6GB or 4GB RAM. The 6GB RAM version comes with 128GB storage, while the 4GB RAM version includes 64GB inbuilt storage. Like with previous flagship models, the HTC U 11 too supports microSD card up to 2TB.

On the camera front, the device includes 12MP autofocus rear camera with f/1.7 aperture and Dual Pixel tech. The camera can record videos with 5-axis OIS and EIS technology for a stable shoot. It supports 4K video capturing, slow motion video capturing and 360-degree surround sound recording using all the handset’s four microphones. Also talked about is the feature where the audio is focussed on the subject when zoomed. There is a 16MP front-facing camera with 16MP sensor with f/2.0 aperture.

Besides the HTC Boomsound-powered speaker, the smartphone comes with UFS 2.1 storage version for better read and write speeds. It is backed by a 3000mAh battery with Quick Charge 3.0 tech.

The IP67 rated dust and water resistant smartphone comes as the third in the ‘U’ family introduced by the company this year. The other two smartphones that have been launched in the same family are the U Ultra and the U Play. The smartphone will be available in Amazing Silver, Sapphire Blue, Brilliant Black, Solar Red and Ice White colour options. It will come bundled with the USonic earbuds, 3.5mm to USB Type-C adapter and a smartphone clear case.

HTC says the U 11 region-specific availability will commence next week and the full distribution will take place by June.