HTC launches its much-teased flagship smartphone HTC U 11 with Edge Sense feature
NEW DELHI,May16: HTC has finally launched its much-teased flagship smartphone for the year 2017, HTC U 11. One of the key highlights of HTC U 11 is it Edge Sense feature, which promises to offer new interactivity features to the users. The smartphone is already up for pre-orders from the HTC UK website for EUR 749 (approximately Rs. 53,000).
Running HTC Edge Sense user interface based on Android 7.1 Nougat, the smartphone comes with 8 sensors on the side bezels to register the squeeze. These sensors are integrated with the Edge Sense and lets users to long press to launch any app. The feature can be customised inside the settings.
The HTC U 11, as rumoured before, comes with a 5.5-inch QHD (2560×1440 pixels) Super LCD display with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 coating. The screen is also operational using gloves.
The new HTC U 11 sports a ‘Liquid Surface’ design with mirror-like reflection. The handset’s unibody design includes a mix of glass and looks a lot like the HTC U Ultra.
Besides the HTC Boomsound-powered speaker, the smartphone comes with UFS 2.1 storage version for better read and write speeds. It is backed by a 3000mAh battery with Quick Charge 3.0 tech.
The IP67 rated dust and water resistant smartphone comes as the third in the ‘U’ family introduced by the company this year. The other two smartphones that have been launched in the same family are the U Ultra and the U Play. The smartphone will be available in Amazing Silver, Sapphire Blue, Brilliant Black, Solar Red and Ice White colour options. It will come bundled with the USonic earbuds, 3.5mm to USB Type-C adapter and a smartphone clear case.
HTC says the U 11 region-specific availability will commence next week and the full distribution will take place by June.
