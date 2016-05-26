HTC unveils Rs.52,990 flagship smartphone in India

New Delhi, May 26 : In a bid to heat up the premium flagship smartphone segment, Taiwan-based company HTC on Thursday launched its flagship HTC 10 for the Indian consumers that will compete with the likes of Samsung Galaxy S7/S7 Edge, iPhone 6S/6S Plus and LG G5.

HTC also announced the launch of HTC One X9 device and four other smartphones — HTC Desire 628, Desire 825, Desire 830, and Desire 630.

Â“We are pleased to launch our all-new range of smartphones in HTC One and Desire categories. We strongly believe our flagship HTC 10, the HTC One X9, and our youthful Desire smartphones will capture the mindshare of our consumers,Â” Faisal Siddiqui, president, HTC South Asia, told reporters here.

The Rs.52,990 HTC 10 sports a metal unibody design, a 5.2-inch quad-HD (2560×1440 pixels), Super LCD 5 display with curved-edge Gorilla Glass protection.

The company will start shipping the smartphone from June 5 and the first 500 customers will get a free “Ice View” cover, the company officials said here. HTC 10 will be available in Carbon Grey and Topaz Gold colours.

HTC 10 runs on Android 6.0 Marshmallow paired with Sense user interface (UI) on top of it. It is powered by a Snapdragon 820 quad-core processor clocked at 2.2GHz along with 4GB of RAM.

The device supports 4G connectivity and packs HTC’s BoomSound with Dolby Audio speakers. It has 3,000mAh battery and a USB Type-C port as well.

The smartphone will also ship with Hi-Res audio headset in the box to allow users to have more richer music listening experience.

The smartphone comes with 32GB internal memory that can be expanded to 2TB via microSD card.

The 12MP laser auto-focus camera at the back comes with ‘UltraPixel 2’ technology to ensure high-quality pictures. It also has a 5MP autofocus front camera.

Both the cameras are equipped with ‘Optical Image Stabilisation’. The rear camera supports 4K video recording with Hi-Res audio and comes with an f/1.8 aperture.

With Quick Charge 3.0, you can get 50 percent charge by plugging in for just 30 minutes, HTC said.

HTC One X9 packs a 5.5-inch full HD display and is powered by a Mediatek X10 octa-core processor paired up with 3GB RAM and 32GB storage.

The smartphone has a 13MP rear camera and also features ‘Optical Image Stabilisation’. The front is provided with a 5MP camera.

The Rs.25,990 HTC One X9 will come in Topaz Gold and Carbon Grey colours and will be available from June onwards.

HTC Desire 628 Dual SIM smartphone comes with a 5-inch HD display, a 1.3GHz octa-core processor paired up with 3GB of RAM. It has 32GB of inbuilt memory that can be expanded to 2TB via microSD card.

The smartphone sports a 13MP rear camera and a 5MP selfie camera. The 4G LTE enabled smartphone is powered by a 2,200mAh battery unit. The device will be available at Rs. 13,990 from next month.

HTC Desire 825 packs a 5.5-inch HD display with Gorilla Glass protection, a 1.6GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 400 processor paired up with 2GB of RAM and 16GB inbuilt memory. The storage can be expanded upto 2TB via microSD card.

The smartphone sports a 13MP autofocus rear camera with support of 1080 video recording and a 5MP selfie camera.

The 4G LTE dual-SIM enabled smartphone also supports HTC BoomSound speakers with Dolby Audio support. The company will start shipping HTC desire 825 in Golden Graphite and Sprinkle White colours at Rs.18,990 from June onwards.

HTC Desire 830 Dual SIM packs 5.5-inch Full HD display with Gorilla Glass protection, a 1.5GHz octa-core processor paired with 3GB RAM and 32GB internal memory. The 4G LTE device sports 13MP rear camera with ‘Optical Image Stabilisation’.

HTC Desire 630 features 5-inch HD display and is powered by 1.6GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 400 processor paired with 2GB RAM and 16GB internal storage.

The smartphone packs 13MP autofocus rear camera with 1080p video recording support and a 5MP front camera.