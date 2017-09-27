HTET 2017: Aadhaar card made compulsory for teachers eligibility test in Haryana

Haryana, September 27: The candidates who are appearing in Haryana Teachers Eligibility Test (HTET) must show their Aadhaar card as Haryana School Education Board made it compulsory for the upcoming exam in December.

According to reliable sources, the Haryana Teachers Eligibility Test board chairman Jagbir Singh said that “Now applications for Haryana Teachers Eligibility Test will not be accepted without Aadhaar card.”

Jagbir Singh further mentioned that all the eligible candidates to timely correct the details of their Aadhaar according to the details mentioned in school leaving certificate, secondary or senior secondary in order to avoid any inconvenience while submitting application form for Haryana Teachers Eligibility Test in the board.

The application forms of the candidates whose original documents do not match with Aadhaar cards will be treated as incomplete and those forms will be cancelled.