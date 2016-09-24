Huawei to manufacture smartphones in India

NewDelhi,Sept24:Chinese smartphone Huawei on Friday announced that it will start to manufacture smartphones in India from next month, in partnership with Flex.

“Starting from first week of October 2016, the Flex manufacturing plant in Chennai will manufacture one of the Honor smartphones models,” the company said.

The plant will have the capacity to make three million units by the end of 2017.

Huawei added that it will strengthen its after sales services in India with over 200 service centers, including more than 30 exclusive Huawei service centers

Minister for IT and Law and Justice Ravi Shankar Prasad, who inaugurated the facility, said, “The Government of India is pleased to see so much enthusiasm for our “Make in India” initiative. We are working towards making India an electronic manufacturing hub. As India is set to become the second largest smartphone market, our government would like to invite even more businesses to come and manufacture in India. This is an opportune time to start manufacturing from India. The smartphone landscape in India is growing every day and such initiatives by technology leaders will help accelerate the growth of local manufacturing industry in India”.

Jay Chen, CEO, Huawei India said, “We have been present in India for the last 16 years and as part of our India focus, we have been consistently expanding our footprint in the market. We are convinced about the growth potential and future of India and we’ll keep looking for opportunities to increase our presence here.”