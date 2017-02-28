Huge doubts about Jayalalithaa’s death, wanted probe: OPS Camp to President

Chennai, Feb 28: All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam Parliamentarian V Maitreyan, who has joined the OPS camp amongst a power struggle in Tamil Nadu politics, today said that there is ‘huge doubt’ among late Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa’s followers over her mysterious death.

Maitreyan demanded a probe into Jayalalithaa’s death and made these comments while speaking to the media after they met President Pranab Mukherjee on Tuesday.

Maitreyan told media persons that “When Jayalalithaa was admitted in Apollo Hospital, it was told that she had a fever and not any major health problems. But after that, she admitted there for 75 days,”

The Former Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu J Jayalalithaa had passed away on December 5th last year after spending 75 days at Apollo Hospitals in Chennai.

“We demanded a detailed investigation into the matter. We (O Panneerselvam camp) think that the present Tamil Nadu government will not accept our demand. Hence we approached the President and submitted a memorandum,” Maitreyan, who is the first qualified medical oncologist in India, explained.

Former Chief Minister O Panneerselvam, who lost out on the battle for Chief Minister’s post to Sasikala pick Edappadi K Palanisamy earlier this month following a trust vote in the Assembly, had said that the AIADMK general secretary did not let him meet ‘Amma’ for several weeks after her hospitalisation.

He also demanded a probe into the late Chief Minister’s death.

Earlier, London-based specialist doctor Richard Beale, who treated Jayalalithaa in Apollo Hospital, Chenna, until she died in December 5th, on Monday ruled out any “conspiracy” behind her death.

Addressing the media, Richard Beale said that: “There was not any conspiracy. Jayalalithaa had a severe infection. She had supportive care.”

The delegation, led by Rajya Sabha member V Maitreyan, is also seeking Presidential intervention to invalidate the floor test won by Edappadi K Palanisamy in the state assembly on February 18.

Earlier, Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam(DMK) working president M K Stalin had also led a delegation to meet the President on February 23, seeking a fresh trust vote in the Tamil Nadu Assembly.