Huge explosion: One suspected militant killed in Dhaka

August 15, 2017 | By :
Huge explosion: One suspected militant killed in Dhaka,Bangladesh

Bangladesh,Dhaka ,August 15,: During a cordon security operation at hotel in Dhaka’s panthapath area, one  suspected militant was killed on Tuesday morning,

According to media reports, Sanwar Hossain, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Dhaka police, stated that a bomb disposal unit has entered to building to inspect a Bag what seen lying inside a room on the third floor of the hotel.

A huge explosion was heard from the Hotel Olio International near Square Hospitals around 8:45 a.m. A portion of the hotel’s front wall broke off and fell on the road following the explosion.

(SWAT) Members of Special Weapon and Tactics  and detective branch (DB) of police are involved in the operation. (ANI with inputs)

Tags: , ,
Related News
Seven killed, 19 injured after bus-truck collision in Dhaka’s Gopalganj Sadar
Militant detonated bombs Dhaka’s Darus Salam apartment
Dhaka to launch Bangabandhu-1 satellite next year
Dhaka to launch Bangabandhu-1 satellite next year
Bangladesh: Dhaka University canteen leaseholder fired for serving beef to Hindus
Afghanistan: Terror-hit Dhaka cafe handed over to owner
Bangladesh kills four members of IS group blamed for Dhaka cafe attack
Top