Huge explosion: One suspected militant killed in Dhaka

Bangladesh,Dhaka ,August 15,: During a cordon security operation at hotel in Dhaka’s panthapath area, one suspected militant was killed on Tuesday morning,

According to media reports, Sanwar Hossain, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Dhaka police, stated that a bomb disposal unit has entered to building to inspect a Bag what seen lying inside a room on the third floor of the hotel.

A huge explosion was heard from the Hotel Olio International near Square Hospitals around 8:45 a.m. A portion of the hotel’s front wall broke off and fell on the road following the explosion.

(SWAT) Members of Special Weapon and Tactics and detective branch (DB) of police are involved in the operation. (ANI with inputs)