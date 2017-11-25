Hugplomacy fails, more hugs urgently needed: Rahul Gandhi mocks at PM Modi over freeing of Hafiz Saeed

New Delhi, November 25: In the wake of freeing the Mumbai terror attack mastermind and Jama-Ud-Dawa chief Hafiz Saeed from months-long house arrest in Pakistan, Congress Vice-President Rahul Gandhi mocked at the diplomatic relationship between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Us President Donald Trump.

Rahul Gandhi said that freeing Hafiz Saeed is the failure of Narendra Modi’s “Hugplomacy”.

His tweet reads, “Narendrabhai, baat nahi bani (बात नहीं बनी). Terror mastermind is free. President Trump just delinked Pak military funding from LeT. Hugplomacy fails. More hugs urgently needed.

Narendra Modi’s Hugplomacy done along with US President Donald Trump has failed, the Mumbai terror attack mastermind was freed from house arrest, more Hugplomacy needed, Rahul Gandhi wrote on Twitter.

Rahul moked at Narendra Modi after the Mumbai terror attack mastermind and Jama-Ud-Dawa chief Hafiz Saeed was freed from months-long house arrest in Pakistan.

