‘Hugplomacy’ video shows Congress’ immaturity: BJP

New Delhi, January 14 : Union Minister of Human Resource Development (HRD) Prakash Javadekar on Sunday denounced the Congress Party for mocking Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s way of greeting world leaders, branding their video that said “It’s official – Modi is awkward” as “immature”.

Speaking at a press conference here, the Union Minister said, “Congress seems to have lost its senses and balance and today’s incident shows their immaturity and lack of political sensibility. We completely condemn this. Today in a survey, Prime Minister Modi has been ranked as the third popular leader in the world. I hope wisdom will prevail on them (Congress) also someday”.

He added that the Congress party lacks concrete issues for discussion and therefore, they had tweeted a “disgusting” video featuring Prime Minister Modi hugging various international leaders that he met in the recent years.

“This not only insults our Prime Minister but also the guest. The party has shown worst kind of pictures and has presented the video in such a way which does not behove a good and matured political party. Whatever they have done today shows them in a bad light”, Javadekar asserted.

Minister of State for Heavy Industries and Public Enterprises Babul Supriyo said that the tweet proves that Congress leaders have stooped low and shows their low mentality.

“They are indulging in crass humour to seek attention. Congress has taken another step towards its annihilation,” he added.

Earlier in the day, the Congress took a jibe at Prime Minister Modi’s ‘hugplomacy’ by posting a video on Twitter.

The one-minute-long video, which showed the Prime Minister hugging world leaders like United States President Donald Trump, Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and French President Emmanuel Macron among many others, ended on a sarcastic note, saying “We can’t wait for more #hugplomacy”. (ANI)