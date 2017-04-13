Human Chain formed in Mumbai in protest of Kulbhushan Jadhav’s death sentence by Pakistan 

Mumbai/Maharashtra, April 13: People from the neighbourhood of Kubhushan Jadhav on Thursday has formed a human chain outside Jadhav’s residence in protest of the death sentence given to Kulbhushan by the Pakistan military court.

Pakistan had alleged that Kulbhushan Jadhav is an Indian spy who has been given the death sentence by the Pakistan Military, Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR). Pakistan has announced his death sentence on Monday. Reportedly, Kulbhushan Jadhav was arrested on March 3, 2016, through an operation in Balochistan’s Mashkel area for his alleged involvement in espionage and sabotage movements against Pakistan, the ISPR said.