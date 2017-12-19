Human League singer denied entry to Melbourne Airport lounge for wearing boots

Melbourne/ Australia, Dec 19: Joanne Catherall, vocalist for English synth-pop band Human League, kicked out of the Qantas business lounge in Melbourne for wearing the wrong kind of boots.

Catherall took to Twitter and shared that the Qantas lounge denied her access to the business class accommodations because the shoes are considered “sleepwear”.

She wrote, “Denied access @Qantas business class lounge in @Melair Melbourne Airport apparently Ugg (Australia) Boots are deemed sleepwear by the lady working there although no problem in any of the other lounges so far.Helpfully she suggested I go to one of the shops & purchase some shoes.”

Hi Joanne, we endeavour to remain consistent and uphold our Lounge’s dress guidelines to all our guests . You may find details here: https://t.co/oiCgy2V1jR. Mark — Qantas (@Qantas) December 14, 2017

Denied access @Qantas business class lounge in @Melair Melbourne Airport apparently Ugg (Australia) Boots are deemed sleepwear by the lady working there although no problem in any of the other lounges so far.Helpfully she suggested I go to one of the shops & purchase some shoes — Joanne Human League (@Lubycat) December 14, 2017

I’m sorry but @Qantas this is pure snobbery. I always wear Ugg boots to travel in as they r so comfy & ive never not been allowed in a Lounge in America, Europe or the UK — BettyBoo (@bettycarlyle) December 14, 2017

This is not the first time that such an incident has happened in March this year, two women were barred from boarding a United Airlines flight for wearing leggings. (ANI)