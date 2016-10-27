Human milk oligosaccharides in breast milk best nutrition for newborn babies

New Delhi, Oct 27 : The best nutrition for babies is breast milk – there’s nothing in the world like it – in part due to special prebiotics called human milk oligosaccharides (HMOs).A new study talks about an infant formula with a “structurally identical version” of HMOs for parents who need or choose to use baby food.

Good nutrition helps build the foundation for a child’s ability to learn, grow and thrive. HMOs, found naturally in breast milk, feed good bacteria in the gut.

Excluding water, HMOs are the third most abundant ingredient in breast milk after fat and carbohydrates. There are hundreds of HMOs in human milk, and they are more than 100 times more abundant in breast milk than cow’s milk.2 Like other prebiotics, HMOs support gut health, where 70 percent of the immune system exists.3 But, studies show that 2′-FL HMO also circulates in the bloodstream throughout the body

The study, published today in the Journal of Nutrition, shows that babies fed infant formula with a structurally identical version of 2′-fucosyllactose (2′-FL), the most abundant HMO found in most human milk, had an immune response more like breastfed babies.1