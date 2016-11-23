Human skulls could make a successful business, but first get appointed as cleaning staff in this Medical College 

Bihar, November 23: A sting operation by Hindi Daily Dainik Bhaskar at Shri Krishna Medical College and Hospital in Muzaffarpur, has revealed a shocking information about the business of human skulls.

The secret business was exposed during a sting operation conducted by Dainik Bhaskar.

The unclaimed corpses left5 with the hospital is being taken by the house-keeping/cleaning labours and they in turn sell this to medical students. It was known that they remove the flesh from dead bodies with their hands and separate the skull from the body. Subsequently, these skulls were sold to the medical students, as reported by Dainik Bhaskar on Tuesday.

Artificial skull is available in the market in a very low cost. High priced skulls are also available. Some properties like this are needed for the MBBs students. During the first years of their course, they learn human anatomy. They need human bodies as well as skulls for their academic purposes. The cleaning workers are taking advantage of the situation. The students buy these natural skulls for Rs 8000 each, while there ate artificial skulls ranging from Rs 15 to Rs 50,000.

To the reporter of Dainik Bhaskar, one of the person engaged in this illegal business has explained the way they manage to make it a profitable business. He gave a detailed description on how they separate flesh and skull.

They had even found disgusting ways to store and preserve the skulls after it being separated from the body. To preserve the skull, they boil it after removing the flesh. Once it is dry after boiling, they will store it in boxes, ready to sell.

However, the principal of the medical college and hospital claimed no such business is taking place in the institution, while asked. But he accepted that the business of human skulls and bones is illegal.

The police authorities said that they would esquire the matter and shall take action if needed.