Human Trafficking: Punjabi woman sold to a Saudi Arabian family

Jalandhar/ Punjab, September 15: A 39 year old woman, Paramjit Kaur, from Gorsian village of Jalandhar was sold to a Saudi Arabian family as slave for Rs 3.5 lakh. District police have booked a travel agent who is alleged for selling the woman. Kaur alleges that she was not receiving any salary.

Resham Bhatti, travel agent, is a resident of Gorsian village. A case has been registered at the Bilga police station against him for criminal conspiracy, cheating, selling a person as slave and under provisions of Human Trafficking Act. The case was registered following a complaint lodged by Kaur’s husband Malkiat Ram

Mukesh Kumar, Nakodar deputy superintendent of police (DSP), said, “the accused is absconding and efforts are on to nab him.”

Ram who is a daily wager told that, as they were struggling financially, had to allow his wife to leave for Saudi Arabia to work. Thus he took the offer from Resham and made a deal that he would be payed soon Kaur starts earning.

Kaur had left her motherland on July 23 and was employed with a Saudi family. After setting foot over there, Kaur was told that she won’t be getting any salary as she had been purchased by the family.

According to media reports, she is going through a hectic life. In a telephonic conversation with her husband, she said, “I have to work throughout the day with little break and am not even getting proper food. They don’t allow me to move out though I have been allowed to speak to my family on the phone. I have been told that I will not get any salary as the family purchased me from agents for Rs 3.5 lakh.”

She also added that if she had to be set free, then, her family need to pay Rs 3.5 lakh to the Saudi family. Unfortunately, they can hardly make the huge sum.

Even though police have registered the case, Ram is seeking a helping hand from the Union government.

As per media reports, Resham was working as a sub agent of some human traffickers and he belonged to racket. He had earlier tried to deceive a 23 year old woman from Talwan village. Same incidents were experienced from another family too.