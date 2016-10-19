Humanity and compassion still alive, Bhabani, a nurse at the SUM Hospital proves it

Bhubaneshwar, October 19: The fire accident at the SUM hospital in Bhubaneshwar, had claimed 22 lives and left 100 others injured. Eventually, the mishap has had a devastating impact on the lives of patients and the staff of the SUM hospital who witnessed the incident.

Nursing assistant, Baby Bhabani, who was on duty at the ICU from where the fire was broke out, showed exceptional courage and commitment to the patients. At the time of the accident, she choose not to abandon her patients and braved the suffocating smoke for about 40 minutes, reports

Refusing to desert them, she stayed with the patients who were on ventilators, screaming for help, and gasping for breath, but couldn’t do anything to save them. She even had to witness a patient die due to asphyxiation while she stood there in a state of extreme helplessness.

Bhabani, who had been working at the ICU for mere five days, is now in a state of trauma and undergoing treatment at AMRI hospital in Bhubaneshwar, reports TOI.

Bhabani told the newspaper that they were choking in the ICU waiting for the help to arrive and by the time it did arrive, it was too late. She now feels that patients could have been saved.