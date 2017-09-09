Hundred of students from open school in Madhya Pradesh pass class X, XII exams without appearing

New Delhi/India,September 9 : in a Shocking incident at least Hundred of students from National institute of open school of Madhya Pradesh passed their Class X and XII examination even without appearing in it.

According to reports, after the incident surfaced at the National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) it has been requested the HRD ministry to conduct an investigation in to the irregularities in the declaration of result.

The NIOS chairman, Chandra B Sharma reportedly recommended a detailed investigation by the Centre into the serious irregularities found across three NIOS examination centres in Madhya Pradesh – Ratlam, Umaria and Sehore on August 22.

He told The Indian Express, “I do not want to name the vigilance agency at this moment.”

The NIOS is an autonomous body functioning under the HRD Ministry. The institution is believed to be the largest Open School Board in the world.

In June end, a three-member inquiry team was formed to enquire about the irregularities in the state.

“We wanted a fair inquiry, which is why the committee members were not from within the NIOS system. They submitted their findings of 20 days ago, based on which I have recommended a proper investigation,” added Sharma.