Hundreds of camels die in deserts of Saudi Arabia after the country expelled Qatari farmers because of the Arab blockade

Riyadh,July12:Hundreds of camels have died in the deserts of Saudi Arabia after the country expelled Qatari farmers because of the Arab blockade.

Only a few hundred camels were allowed to cross the border between the two nations every day, which left the remaining one in pens in temperatures touching 50 degree Celsius, The Independent reported on Tuesday. Between 12,000 and 25,000 camels have suffered because of the crisis, according to the report.

The camels died of hunger and thirst waiting for their owners to take them across to Qatar. Some were also left to die. A few owners said they had spent days during Ramzan trying to identify their animals after they had been herded out in masses.

Some farmers had left immediately after Saudi Arabia and four other countries had severed diplomatic ties with Qatar. Two weeks into the Arab blockade, others still have to travel back to get their animals.