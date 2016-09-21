Hundreds of J-K youth line up for police recruitment defying words of separatist leader Syed Geelani

Pulwama (Jammu and Kashmir), September 21: Defying separatist leader Syed Ali Shah Geelani’s call for Kashmiri youth not to join the police force in the state, hundreds of youth lined up for SPO (Special Police Officer) posts during the recruitment rally organized by the Jammu and Kashmir Police in violence-torn Pulwama district.

Notably, Geelani has asked the youth not to opt for a job in Jammu and Kashmir Police after Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh’s announcement of an employment package for 10,000 youth.

The youth belonging to various areas of Pulwama district like Tral, Pulwama , Awantipora and Lethpora etc., participated in a physical test.

“SPO’s recruitment is going on here. Unemployed youth keep coming here for some source of income. They come here so that they get unemployment and their future is secured,” said Javed Ahmed, a local resident of Tral.

“I have come here for employment. We are four brothers and we are very poor..we do not have any support,” said another local.

The SPOs are engaged on a monthly salary of Rs. 6,000 -raised from Rs. 3,000 a month since January this year.

“We have started the recruitment process since morning. We got a very good response. Many youth from Tral, Awantipora, Lethipora areas have appeared for fitness tests for SPOs post. Many have qualified as well,” said Iftikhar Chaudhary, DSP DR, Member Recruitment Board.

The SPOs after training, work with the Kashmir Police in maintaining law and order situation.

It is here to mention that the Kashmir Valley is under disturbance for the last 75 days due to separatist’s shutdowns and restrictions following the killing of Hijbul Mujahideen commander Burhan Muzaffar Wani on July 8.