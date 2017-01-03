Hundreds of shops gutted in Dhaka fire at market in Bangladesh

Dhaka, Jan 3 :Hundreds of shops were gutted as a fire broke out at a market here in Bangladesh on Tuesday morning.

The blaze destroyed goods and property at diplomatic enclave Gulshan, and was being doused by 21 units of firefighters, Xinhua news agency reported.

According to him, a portion of the two-storey Gulshan DCCI market also collapsed.

No casualties have been reported.

The cause of the fire was yet to be ascertained.

