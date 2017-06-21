Hundreds of protesters gathered in front of Town Hall in Bengaluru to extend their support for a separate Gorkhaland

Bengaluru,June21: Hundreds of protesters gathered in front of Town Hall in Bengaluru on Tuesday to extend their support for a separate Gorkhaland which has turned into a burning issue in Darjeeling and surrounding areas.

The protesters condemned the atrocities being committed against the agitators by the forces in Darjeeling, which is in the middle of an indefinite strike called by the Gorkha Janmukti Morcha.

Tuesday marked the seventh day of the strike, and protests have spread to Delhi, Bengaluru and other major cities of the country.

Members of the North East community, who are large in number, pursuing various professions in Bengaluru, gathered for the protest in front of Town hall, with Mr Rahul Rai, president of NEP India Foundation, leading them.

Many protesters held placards and Indian flags, while some, dressed in their regional attire, chanted

“We Want Gorkhaland”. They wanted Nepali language and their identity to be protected.

They were categorical that they don’t want to be part of West Bengal.

“The people are scared to go back to their hometowns as the situation is bad in Darjeeling. People belonging to North Bengali Hills are protesting not only in Bengaluru, but all over the country. A meeting will take place in Siliguri on Thursday and later with the Centre. Some result is expected, and we hope that our demand will be met,” Mr Rai said.

“Now, the entire future generation has become aware of the value of their identity. We have no political agenda and this is purely a people’s movement. For a long time, the people in the Hills were anticipating imposition of Bengali language on them, and it has happened now,” he said

“The protest has now become more about their identity as Gorkhalis. Sadly, we are still not recognised as citizens of this country,” he added.

Mr Rai said that there will be further protests in Bengaluru depending on the situation in Darjeeling.