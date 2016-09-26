Hungarian police targeted by homemade bomb in Budapest

Budapest,Sept26:Hungarian police are searching for a suspect who set off a homemade bomb in the capital Budapest late on Saturday night, injuring two police officers.

He was described as a male between 20-25 years-old and 170cm (5ft 8in) tall.

Hungarian police chief Karoly Papp told reporters the officers were intentionally targeted in the attack.

The 23-year-old policewoman who suffered life-threatening injuries and her 26-year-old male colleague, are now in a stable condition in hospital.

A reward of 10m HUF ($40,000; £28,300) has been announced for information that leads to the suspect’s arrest. It is not clear what his motive was.

Locals have been asked to contact police with any information or footage of the incident.

Police cordoned off the scene of the blast in central Budapest on Saturday night, 25 September 2015
