Hunt for secret ‘sex’ cave of Dera chief Ram Rahim leads to underwater villa 

September 7, 2017
Haryana police arrests surgeon responsible for arresting 300 Dera followers

Sirsa:  Dera Saccha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim led a colourful life inside the sect’s headquarters in Haryana’s Sirsa. Currently serving 20 years jail sentence in the 2002 rape case, Singh lived like a king on the sprawling 700-acre campus.

Zee news Media on wednesday entered the Dera Premises, Trying to locate the cave where singh allegedly conducted his “misdeeds’ and ‘sexually’ exploited women.

Inside the campus, lay luxurious resorts and mini models of Paris’ Eiffel Tower, Taj Mahal, Disneyland and even a Khel Gaon (sports village).

