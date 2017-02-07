Hurdle for Sasikala, plea filed in Supreme Court against swearing-in as TN Chief Minister

New Delhi, Feb 7: A plea has been filed in the Supreme Court against the swearing-in of V K Sasikala as the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu.

The apex court is expected to hear the matter within a week.

Petitioner Senthil Kumar knocked the doors of the apex court seeking a stay on the swearing-in of Sasikala.

The plea cites that riots and “deplorable acts” were carried across Tamil Nadu, when the Supreme Court took action against Jayalalithaa and Sasikala for amassing wealth disproportionate to their income in 1997, and further warned that party workers of AIADMK may once against protest and disturb the normal life of Tamil Nadu when the top court announces its ruling in the matter in the coming week.

Sasikala is likely to take over as Tamil Nadu’s next Chief Minister on February 9.

On Sunday, she was unanimously elected as the leader of the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam’s (AIADMK) legislature party.

The AIADMK said that it was unwise for the party and government to have different power centres in the state and therefore, vociferously demanded Sasikala’s elevation and O. Panneerselvam’s removal. (ANI)