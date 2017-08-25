Hurricane Harvey declared Cat-2,most powerful storm in 12 years in US to hit Texas

SAN ANTONIO,August25: A Gulf of Mexico storm rapidly intensified on Thursday spinning into the potentially biggest hurricane to hit the mainland United States in 12 years and taking aim at the heart of nation’s oil refining industry.

Hurricane Harvey is “dangerously approaching the Texas Coast” Friday and is expected to bring as many as 35 inches of rainfall, destructive waves and flood waters that could reach heights of 6-12 feet above ground level along the state’s coast, the National Hurricane Center said.
Forecasters say Harvey is on track to become a Category 3 hurricane with winds of at least 111 mph by the time it hits the middle Texas coast later Friday or early Saturday.
After hitting Corpus Christi, the storm is expected to stall over the state, forecasters say.

Hurricane Harvey is forecast to make landfall late Friday or early Saturday, packing winds of up to 125 miles per hour (201 km per hour). The storm could bring a surge in sea levels as high as 12 feet (3.7 meters) and dump up to 35 inches (97 cm) of rain over parts of Texas. Flood warnings are also in effect for northern Mexico and Louisiana.

The threat has triggered evacuations and cancelled the first day of school in communities along the south Texas coast, which is home to 5.8 million people from Corpus Christi to Galveston.

Energy companies shut coastal refineries, pulled workers from Gulf of Mexico offshore oil platforms and halted onshore drilling in south Texas on Thursday. Just under 10 percent of offshore US Gulf of Mexico crude output capacity and nearly 15 percent of natural gas production was halted by midday, government data showed.

Harvey is forecast to come ashore as a Category 3 hurricane, the US National Hurricane Center said, the third most powerful on the Saffir-Simpson scale, which would make it the first major hurricane to hit the mainland United States since Hurricane Wilma struck Florida in 2005.

Louisiana and Texas issued disaster declarations, authorizing the use of state resources to prepare for the storm. The NHC expects Harvey to move slowly over Texas and linger over the state for days, dumping as much 35 inches (97 cm) of rain on some areas. Louisiana could see 10 to 15 inches of rain.

“With this system’s intensity and slow motion, it is the worst of both worlds,” said John Tharp, a forecaster with Weather Decision Technologies in Norman, Oklahoma. “There will be major impacts along the coast and inland with periods of prolonged rain.”

Harvey will bring rains and a storm surge that will bring “life-threatening and devastating flooding” to parts of the Texas coast, the NHC said in an advisory.

President Donald Trump has been briefed on the storm and stands ready to provide resources if needed, the White House said on Thursday.

Houston, the nation’s fourth most populous city, warned residents of flooding from close to 20 inches of rain over several days.

“I hope people will listen to forecasters when they say ‘beware of flash floods,'” Corpus Christi Mayor Joe McComb told residents of the Texas city nearest to expected landfall. “Flash floods can come quickly, and they can be deadly.”

Gasoline prices spike

The NHC expects the storm to come ashore along the central Texas coast, an area that includes Corpus Christi and Houston, home to some of the biggest refineries in the country.

More than 45 percent of the country’s refining capacity is along the US Gulf Coast, and nearly a fifth of the nation’s crude oil is produced offshore in the region. Ports from Corpus Christi to Texas City, Texas, were closed to incoming vessels.

Harvey has already disrupted US oil supplies in the region.

Three refineries in Corpus Christi and one farther inland at Three Rivers were shutting down ahead of the storm. Concern that Harvey could cause shortages in fuel supply drove benchmark gasoline prices to a three-week high.

One other refinery reduced output and others were considering shutting.

Prices for gasoline in spot physical markets on the Gulf Coast rose even more, hitting a one-year high.

Profit margins for refineries producing gasoline rose by over 12 percent, on course for their biggest daily percentage gain in six months, according to Reuters data.

The four refineries shutting down have combined capacity to refine more than 840,000 barrels per day of crude.

Energy companies including Royal Dutch Shell Plc, Anadarko Petroleum Corp and Exxon Mobil Corp have evacuated staff from offshore oil and gas platforms in the storm’s path.

Around 167,000 barrels per day, or 9.6 percent, of crude output capacity in the Gulf was shut, the U.S. government said. Natural gas production of 472 million cubic meters per day, or 14.6 percent of output, also was halted, the U.S. reported.

The storm could also bring flooding to inland shale oil fields in southern Texas that produce more than one million barrels of oil a day.

EOG Resources Inc on Thursday said it has curtailed drilling and shut in some production in the Eagle Ford shale region. Noble Energy Inc and Statoil ASA also said it was evacuating some staff from production facilities in the region.

The National Weather Service posted an image of Hurricane Harvey gaining strength over the Gulf of Mexico.
Latest developments

— Harvey strengthened early Friday, becoming a Category 2 hurricane with winds up to 105 mph, according to the National Weather Service.
— Isolated tornadoes are possible across portions of the middle and upper Texas coast on Friday, the service said.
— Texas Governor Greg Abbott has requested 700 National Guard members to be activated.
— The Ports of Corpus Christi and Galveston are closed.
— Three Galveston-based cruise ships in the Gulf of Mexico diverted to safer water.
Corpus Christi residents boarded up homes and businesses in preparation for Hurricane Harvey.
Track the storm

‘I’m trying to be strong’

The threat of Harvey became evident Thursday when several counties on the Texas coast issued evacuation orders and an exodus of residents began.
Traffic on Interstate 37 between San Antonio and Corpus Christi was backed up for miles Thursday ahead of Hurricane Harvey
Drivers sat bumper-to-bumper with highways backed up for miles.
Rose Yepez told CNN it took her twice as long as normal to drive from Corpus Christi to San Antonio. Yepez, who was traveling to the Texas Hill Country, said traffic was constantly slowing down and coming to a stop during the 140-mile drive.
A mix of cars and city buses taking groups of adults and children carrying backpacks with their belongings jammed the roads for hours.
