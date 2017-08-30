Hurricane Harvey: Nikhil Bhatia, Indian student dies in Texas hospital, another critical

Texas/United States, August 30: According to media reports from Press Trust of India on Wednesday, a 24-year old Indian student lost his life on Tuesday after being saved from a lake at Texas in United States where Hurricane Harvey claimed 22 lives till now. Nikhil Bhatia, Indian student at the Texas A&M University was rescued from Lake Bryan on Monday where he went for swimming along with Shalini Singh, another Indian student.

The officials at the Indian Consultant in Houston said that both of them were brought to the hospital and admitted to the Intensive Care Unit. The officials added that Nikhil Bhatia lost his life, while Shalini Singh is still in a critical condition. Anupam Ray, the Consultant General of India in Houston was continuously observing the medical requirements of the two students.

The two students were swimming in Lake Bryan when suddenly a current pushed them deeper. Mayor Andrew Nelson, the Bryan City council said that some students informed the police officers nearby, then the police officers provided cardiopulmonary resuscitation.