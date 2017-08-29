Hurricane Harvey: Nine died, thousands await rescue amid catastrophic flooding

Houston/U.S.A/ Aug 29 : Heavy hurricane reported in Houston in which at least nine people have lost their lives as a result of the catastrophic flooding.

Six of the person belong to Harris country, home to Houston and one in Rockport , where Harvey made landfall, and another in La Marque, near Galveston.

Till now around 2,000 people have been rescued and more than 30,000 people would be forced from their homes. But yet the full toll of Harvey’s destruction remained unclear due to the deluge.

According to reports,The Texas authorities expects the death toll to rise in the coming days as rescue efforts continue and more rain, rising rivers and surging floodwaters pummel the Gulf Coast.

As per the weather department, up to 20 inches of additional rain could be witnessed in parts of Texas and Louisiana by Thursday.

President Donald Trump assured that the provision of quick action by the government to provide relief for the area devastated by the Hurricane Harvey.

“I think that you’re going to see very rapid action from Congress, certainly from the president . you’re going to get your funding,” Trump stated

President Donald Trump will also visit the flood hit area in Texas on Tuesday.

Trump also approved a Louisiana emergency declaration as rain and flooding from Hurricane Harvey’s aftermath continued to hit the region.

This move from the President gives the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) the authorization to “coordinate all disaster relief efforts”.

The White House, in a statement, said, “The President’s action authorizes the Department of Homeland Security, Federal Emergency Management Agency ( FEMA), to coordinate all disaster relief efforts.”

“This action will help to alleviate the hardship and suffering that the emergency has inflicted on the local population,” added the White House

Trump had already announced a disaster proclamation for Texas, granting the state federal aid as Harvey made landfall.

The storm is Trump’s first major natural disaster in office and will be the first major hurricane to hit the U.S. since 2005.

The President is closely monitoring the storm as it approached the U.S. (ANI)