Hurricane kills 14 people in Moscow
MOSCOW, May 30.: Hurricane killed 14 people in Moscow and the Moscow Region on Monday, a spokeswoman for the Russian Investigative Committee, Svetlana Petrenko, told TASS.
A total of 168 people had sought medical assistance and 146 people were hospitalized, said Alexei Khripun, who heads Moscow’s department of health. Now 108 people, including 22 children, remain in hospitals and eight of them are in a serious condition. Most victims have bruises, cut wounds, fractures, head and spine injuries.
Moscow City Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said the hurricane was “unprecedented.”
In the city power lines were damaged, the movement of electric trains was disrupted.
In different parts of Moscow, during the day of May 29, it was storming with heavy downpours and gusty wind. There are reports of numerous fallen trees and advertising structures, including those fallen on cars.
Due to the fall of trees on the railways, the train traffic of commuter trains on the Yaroslavl, Gorky, Byelorussian, Kiev and Riga directions of the Moscow railway is heavy. Because of the fallen trees, the schedule of Aeroexpress trains to Vnukovo airport was also dislocated, trains on the Filevskaya Line of the Moscow Metro stopped.