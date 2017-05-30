Hurricane kills 14 people in Moscow

MOSCOW, May 30.: Hurricane killed 14 people in Moscow and the Moscow Region on Monday, a spokeswoman for the Russian Investigative Committee, Svetlana Petrenko, told TASS.

 “Eleven people were killed in Moscow and three others in the Moscow Region,” Petrenko said. One of the victims is a minor, the Health Ministry said.

A total of 168 people had sought medical assistance and 146 people were hospitalized, said Alexei Khripun, who heads Moscow’s department of health. Now 108 people, including 22 children, remain in hospitals and eight of them are in a serious condition. Most victims have bruises, cut wounds, fractures, head and spine injuries.

Moscow City Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said the hurricane was “unprecedented.”

 In Moscow, the storm affected transport in 20 streets and more than 50 flights were delayed at the airports. The hurricane plucked about 3,500 trees and damaged roofs of more than 140 high-rise buildings and administrative buildings, and over 1,500 cars. In the Moscow Region, the thunderstorm blew down over 3,000 trees and damaged roofs of 42 houses and maternity clinics, and also 322 cars.

On the eve the most deadly hurricane for the last few decades hit the Moscow and suburbs. In addition to the dead, 170 victims applied to the capital’s hospitals for help.

In the city power lines were damaged, the movement of electric trains was disrupted.

Moscow Mayor Sergey Sobyanin confirmed in his twitter that the hurricane killed people, but did not specify the number. Over 40 people were injured, Sobyanin said. “My condolences to the families and friends of the deceased,” wrote the mayor

In different parts of Moscow, during the day of May 29, it was storming with heavy downpours and gusty wind. There are reports of numerous fallen trees and advertising structures, including those fallen on cars.

Due to the fall of trees on the railways, the train traffic of commuter trains on the Yaroslavl, Gorky, Byelorussian, Kiev and Riga directions of the Moscow railway is heavy. Because of the fallen trees, the schedule of Aeroexpress trains to Vnukovo airport was also dislocated, trains on the Filevskaya Line of the Moscow Metro stopped.

