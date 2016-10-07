Hurricane Matthew : Death toll in Haiti has risen to 478

Port-au-Prince, Oct 07: The death toll from Hurricane Matthew in Haiti has risen to 478.Haitian officials had feared the toll could rise with rescue crews now reaching remote areas of the country.

It was the first Category 4 storm to hit the country in more than 50 years.

Some 50 people were reported killed in the town of Roche-a-Bateau alone.

The nearby city of Jeremie saw 80% of its buildings levelled. In Sud province 30,000 homes were destroyed.

Category Three Matthew, with sustained winds of 120mph (193km/h), is heading up the coastline of the US state of Florida but has not made landfall.

It remains unclear whether it will do so.