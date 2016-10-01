Hurricane Matthew,category 5 , moves towards Jamaica and Cuba

Carribean,Oct1:Hurricane Matthew became a major hurricane Friday and threatened Jamaica, Cuba, Haiti and the Bahamas as it begins its slow romp across the Caribbean.

By Friday night, the storm took on a Category 5 rating, the strongest in the Atlantic since Felix in 2007, the National Weather Service said.

“Many land areas are at least threatened by the system,” said Rick Knabb, director of the National Hurricane Center. “Hurricane hunters are going to be flying in and out of Matthew for days to come.”

Knabb noted that south Florida could be threatened next week, but inhabitants had “the luxury of time,” and he encouraged people to use it to prepare and buy supplies.

CNN Weather said it is still unclear whether Matthew will hit Florida, where weather models currently have it possibly scraping. But by late Sunday or Monday the dangerous storm should be approaching Jamaica, Haiti and eastern Cuba.