Hurriyat leader Geelani admitted to hospital after he complains of chest pain

February 2, 2017 | By :
NIA raid reveals link between Afzal Guru - Geelani: Recovers letter seeking transfer from Tihar to Srinagar jail.

Srinagar , Feb.2 2 : Senior Hurriyat leader Syed Ali Shah Geelani was last night admitted to Sher-e-Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences (SKIMS), after he complained of severe chest pain.
Since Geelani is not being allowed to move out of his home due to house arrest, the police was informed that the former needs to be shifted to a hospital.
Geelani, in police custody, was shifted to SKIMS where several tests including ECGs were repeatedly conducted.
He was later admitted in Medical ICU and is now being constantly observed by specialist doctors. (ANI)

Tags: , , , , ,
Related News
Pune baby in incubator ,sustains severe burn injuries after the incubator caught fire in a hospital,dies
Steroids futile for chest pains in patients not having asthma or chronic lung diseases
Son-in-law of Hurriyat’s Syed Ali Shah Geelani sent to jail in terror funding case
Newborn was allegedly declared “dead” by the staff of central government hospital , found to be alive before being buried
Rahul Sharma, complained about PWD scam involving Arvind Kejriwal’s kin, shot at in Greater Noida
Delhi bus-rickshaw collision leaves two dead and five injured
Delhi bus-rickshaw collision leaves two dead and five injured
Top