Hurriyat leader Geelani admitted to hospital after he complains of chest pain

Srinagar , Feb.2 2 : Senior Hurriyat leader Syed Ali Shah Geelani was last night admitted to Sher-e-Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences (SKIMS), after he complained of severe chest pain.

Since Geelani is not being allowed to move out of his home due to house arrest, the police was informed that the former needs to be shifted to a hospital.

Geelani, in police custody, was shifted to SKIMS where several tests including ECGs were repeatedly conducted.

He was later admitted in Medical ICU and is now being constantly observed by specialist doctors. (ANI)