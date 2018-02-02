Hurry now to get Apple selling ‘UNDEFEATED’ Beats Pill+ and BeatsX Earphones

Apple’s Beats By Dre brand has teamed up with UNDEFEATED for a new series of products featuring a tiger camouflage design in shades of green, white, and black.

The collaboration includes a new set of UNDEFEATED BeatsX Earphones and a new Beats Pill+ speaker, both of which come in a unique colorway and are available to purchase from Apple’s online store.

The BeatsX Earphones, available for $179.95, are black and green with a matching tiger camo carrying case.

The Beats Pill+ Speaker, available for $199, uses the same camo pattern for the speaker mesh, with a black middle section for the control buttons that features prominent UNDEFEATED branding. It ships with an olive green carrying case, an accessory not normally included with a Beats Pill+ speaker.

Apple’s Beats by Dre website says the collaboration between the two companies is designed for “the ones dedicated to staying ahead of the game.”

Back the underdog. Push boundaries. Take a stand. That’s what Beats and UNDEFEATED both believe in, which is why we joined forces for a third time with this must-have collection. Designed for the ones dedicated to staying ahead of the game, this latest collaboration is inspired by UNDEFEATED’s unmistakable tiger camouflage and fearless attitude.

Beats by Dre and UNDEFEATED previously teamed up in 2013 to offer limited edition Beats By Dre headphones in the olive green shade UNDEFEATED is known for.

Apple’s Beats brand regularly teams up with designers, celebrities, and other companies to create special edition products. Back in July, for example, Apple collaborated with French fashion label Balmain to create special edition Powerbeats and Beats Studio Wireless Headphones in a safari color with metallic gold accents.