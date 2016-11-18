Why are you hurt Mamata di and Kejriwal ji when the attack is on Black Money hoarding?

New Delhi, Nov 18: Warning to initiate an intense protest and unrest, desperate Mamata Banerjee and Arvind Kejriwal have demanded the government to withdraw its ban on 500 and 1000 rupee notes.

“We demand to take back the decision within three days. Don’t test people’s patience. Otherwise, people will start a revolt against the government,” said Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal at Delhi’s Azadpur Mandi, the country’s biggest wholesale hub.

It is obvious the next point he said that is demonetisation is the country’s biggest scam since 1947.

“Prime Minister Modi has broken constitutional rules…Why did not you (Modi) make a proper plan before the implementation (of demonetisation). The common man is suffering due to it. We are giving you three days. If you do not fix all problems, we will not leave you. We are still alive,” vowed Mamata Banerjee, who is West Bengal Chief Minister.

Together the leaders also visited the office of the Reserve Bank of India in the capital. “How much currency needed? How much printed? What is capacity? How many more days will it take? Me n Mamtadi at RBI to get this info,” Mr Kejriwal tweeted.

Don’t we smell something fishy for being this desperate on the issue? Mamata Banerjee earlier spoke with the opposition party members.

She even willingly stepped forward to shake hands with Trinamool Congress’ (TMC) arch rival Communist Party of India-Marxist (CPM).Though initially West Bengal Chief Minister got a positive response from the parties, they all left the company except the Delhi Chief Minister.

Being the Aam Aadmi Party chief, Arvind Kejriwal obviously cannot sit silently when a Modi’s decision has totally disrupted the life of a ‘common man’.

As BJP National Secretary Shrikant Sharma turned his guns against Kejriwal, the Delhi Chief Minister, for making certain comments against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he said that the remarks were “shameful”.

“A surgical strike against black money has occurred and a few people pained. Kejriwal and Banerjee are among them. They should not cross the ‘laxman rekha’ in their overzealous criticism of Modi,” he said, referring to their sharp attack on the Prime Minister.

Ms Banerjee had taken a march to meet the President and speak against the notes ban, but Mr Kejriwal had not joined her protest as he did not wish to share space with the Shiv Sena, which is an ally of the ruling BJP, but threw in its lot with Mamata Banerjee’s Trinamool Congress on this issue.

TMC, the fourth largest party in Lok Sabha is also trying to move an adjournment motion on demonetisation.

Both houses of parliament were adjourned today as opposition members raised slogans against the government on the notes ban. In the Rajya Sabha or upper house, they demanded that Prime Minister Narendra Modi respond to questions they have raised in a debate on the issue.

The government has refused to give in to that demand. Finance Minister Arun Jaitley was quiet confident saying “there is no question of a roll back” of the decision to abolish 500 and 1000 rupee notes, aimed at ending black or untaxed money. He also ruled out the formation of a Joint Parliamentary Committee as demanded by the opposition.

At the public rally Mr Kejriwal asked who was responsible for the death of 40 people who have reportedly died in incidents linked to the notes ban.

The sudden move to scrap high value notes has caused huge disruption to daily life with people standing in long queues for hours outside banks and ATMs.