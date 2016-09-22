Husband of Delhi woman who committed suicide arrested from Mehrauli

New Delhi, Sep 22:The husband of a newly-married woman, who committed suicide allegedly due to depression owing to dowry demands from her in-laws, has been arrested from south Delhis Mehrauli area, police said.

Bharti Sharma (30) committed suicide yesterday by hanging herself at her residence in Chattarpur Enclave, said a senior police officer.

Her husband Tarun discovered the body at around 7 pm and informed the police.

“An FIR under IPC sections 304B (dowry death), 498A (husband or relative of husband of a woman subjecting her to cruelty) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) has been registered at Mehrauli police station. The husband has been arrested,” said Additional DCP-I (South) Nupur Prasad.

Bharti and Tarun married around seven months ago.

Her father Narendra Kumar, a former journalist, in his statement, alleged that his daughters husband and in-laws were putting pressure on her for taking a loan in her name.

He also alleged that Bhartis in-laws used to harass her by demanding dowry and even beat her up, adding that his daughter went into depression and committed suicide, said a senior police officer.

An inquiry by an SDM has been initiated into the matter.