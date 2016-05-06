Husband, in-laws booked for torturing woman

Thane (Maha), May6: A man and four members of his family, including his mother, have been booked for allegedly torturing his wife, police said today.

In her complaint, the 27-year-old woman alleged that her husband and in-laws used to frequently lock her up in a room, starve her and inflict cigarette burns on her, they said.

The victim alleged that her in-laws tortured and harassed her since marriage which went on for five years and even tonsured her, police said.

In March last year, her in-laws drove her out of the house and took away both the children from her, they said, adding she presently lives with her parents at Kalyan in the district.

The accused were identified as the woman’s husband Salim, mother-in-law Johra, brother-in-law Saifiuddin and two sisters-in-law Mumtaz and Sahin, police said.

Bazarpeth Police Station has registered an offence under IPC sections 498 A (husband or relative of husband of a woman subjecting her to cruelty), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace), 506 (criminal intimidation).

Although nobody has been arrested in this connection so far, notices have been sent to the accused for interrogation, said Senior Inspector of Bazarpeth Police Station D S Suryavanshi.