Husband thrashes wife to unconscious, gave triple talaq, recovered wife asked to leave the house with 3 year old son

Rajkot/ Gujarat, September 23: Triple talaq was received by a 23 year old woman while she was unconscious. Being a mother of three year old kid, Rubina Afzal Lakhani has lodged an FIR against her husband Afzal Hussain on Thursday.

Rubina accused Afsal for giving triple talaq while she was unconscious and alleged that he had assaulted her and made her to leave the house 18 months ago. FIR is lodged at Rajkot mahila police station.

In her complaint she has mentioned about the harassment she had been facing from her husband and in laws since the day of their marriage. They got married five years ago. She alleges that 18 months ago Afsal thrashed her over an argument on household work which made her to fell unconscious.

While she was laying down unconscious, her husband gave her triple talaq. Later when she recovered, her mother in law told that her husband had divorced her and asked her to leave the house. She said, “When I regained consciousness, my in-laws asked me to leave my home as, they claimed, my husband had divorced me by pronouncing talaq thrice. I argued that I was unconscious and that I had heard nothing of sort. But, they did not listen to me and asked me to leave.”

From then, Rubina and her son had been staying with her father at Mochi Bazar. Community leaders and family members tried to resolve the issue. Unfortunately, it remains unsuccessful.

Along with Afzal, his mother Rashida, father Hussain Jamal, sister Suhana Akram Khorani and Rashida’s father Karim Osman have also been booked for mental and physical harassment under sections of the Indian Penal Code. Investigation into the case is currently underway.

An inspector at the police station said, “They had domestic issues and would often lead to physical assaults. Based on her complaint, we have registered an offence under various sections of the IPC.”