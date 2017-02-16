Husband’s pornography addiction: Woman files petition in Supreme Court

New Delhi, Feb 16: A woman has now approached the Supreme Court seeking a ban to porn website due to her husband’s addiction.

The Mumbai-based woman, who is also a social worker, filed a petition seeking direction to the Centre to take immediate steps to ban such obscene sites.

“My husband has of late become an addict of porn and spends a lot of his precious time watching pornography. As a result, my husband has fallen prey to this addiction of watching pornographic videos and pictures which has made my husband’s mind perverted and ruined my matrimonial life,” she said in her petition.

Stating that she was happily married for the past 30 years, petitioner added, “The matrimonial problem started in 2015 when my husband got addicted to pornography websites despite being father of two children.”

“I and my children are suffering as a result of porn addiction of my husband. I am unfortunately a victim of matrimonial dispute resulting out of porn addiction of my husband,” she said.

The Indian government has temporarily blocked child porn sites from operating in the country and is currently formulating plans to stop internet pornography.