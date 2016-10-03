Hyderabad : 2 Teenagers drowned while taking selfie

Hyderabad, Oct 03: Two teenagers drowned in a quarry filled with rainwater while taking selfies here, police said today.

A group of 14 youngsters had gone to the quarry at Kothwalguda on the city outskirts last evening and some of them entered into the water to take selfies and photos.

Two of them, aged 19 and 17 years, drowned when they apparently entered deep into the water body while a by-stander rescued another, according to RGI Police.

The two bodies were retrieved today, RGI Police Station Sub-Inspector Mohd Naseer said.

A man witness to the incident said he saw some youths taking selfies and photos after entering the water body.

“They apparently did not know how to swim and two of them drowned,” he said.