Hyderabad ACB constable and others arrested for looting Rs 12 lakh from businessmen

Hyderabad,Dec17:The Punjagutta police in Hyderabad on Saturday arrested a constable working with the Anti-Corruption Bureau of Telangana for cheating and extorting Rs 12 lakh from two businessmen. The police also arrested three others and recovered Rs 12 lakh in the newly-introduced 2000 rupee denominations.

As per the police, the accused hatched a plan to extort money from J. Mahesh and Venkanna, who run a small business in Suryapet district of Telangana, after they lured the duo saying that they knew some people who had demonetised currency of Rs 500 and 1000 and were ready to exchange it with new currency for a commission of 5 per cent.

As per the plan, when Mahesh and Venkanna reached Hyderabad, the accused after collecting the money informed them that the money was seized by the ACB and that the agency was now investigating the case. The accused told the two small-time traders they needed to come to the ACB Headquarters located in Banjarahills for further investigation.

BUSINESSMEN FILE COMPLAINT

Based on the complaint filed by 2 businessmen, the Punjagutta police arrested the 4 accused including the constable and informed the Income Tax department for investigation.

“We caution people to not exchange demonetised currency or new Rs 2000 note for commission and if anybody gets information about the money exchange, they should immediately inform the police or Income Tax department about this”, said ACP M. Venkateswarlu. All the accused are booked under Sections 420, 384 RW 120(B) and 34 of the IPC. Further investigation into the case is on.