Hyderabad ATM maintenance team of five persons arrested for withdrawing Rs1.88crore using fraud methods

Hyderabad,Dec27:Five employees of an ATM maintenance firm have been arrested for allegedly withdrawing money to the tune of Rs 1.88 crore from various ATMs in a fraudulent manner, police said on Monday.

The five persons allegedly colluded and removed cash from various ATMs fraudulently to the tune of Rs 1.88 crore, stated a police release on Monday.
The investigation followed after their company hired the arrested men as ‘cash custodians’ for different ATMs, it added.

