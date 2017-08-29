Hyderabad-based Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories launches Cefixime for Oral Suspension in US

Hyderabad, Aug 29: Hyderabad-based Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories Limited today announced that it has launched Cefixime for Oral Suspension, a therapeutic equivalent generic version of Suprax in US market.

The Oral suspension, USP, which is available in 100 mg/5mL and 200 mg/5mL, was approved by the U.S.

Food and Drug Administration (USFDA), the Pharmaceutical company said in a statement here.

The Suprax® brand and generic had U.S.sales of approximately $50.

5 million MAT for the most recent twelve months ending in June 2017 according to IMS Health.

The 100 mg/5 mL strength is available in 50 mL bottles while the 200 mg/5 mL strength is available in 75 mL and 50 mL bottles.

Suprax® is a registered trademark of Astellas Pharma Inc, the statement said.