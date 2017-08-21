Hyderabad-based mechanical engineer Satish Kumar converts plastic to fuel

Hyderabad,August21:Hyderabad-based mechanical engineer Satish Kumar claims that he is turning waste plastic into fuel.

Kumar has been using end life plastic, which can’t be recycled further to produce synthetic fuels.

According to Kumar, only three steps reverse engineering process is used during this porcess where the plastic is indirectly heated in vacuum conditions, de-polymerised, gasified and then condensed.

Kumar said that he started this unit in 2016 and has cleared 50 tonnes of plastic. They mainly use plastics collected by NGOs or from companies that produce bulk plastic waste. The fuel he produces is sold at 50-40 rupees per litre to local industries, including a bakery .

