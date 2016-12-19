Hyderabad blast case: Yasin Bhatkal and four others got death sentence

A special NIA court on Monday sentenced Yasin Bhatkal and four others to death in Hyderabad blast case.

Eighteen people were killed in the twin blast at Dilsukhnagar in Hyderabad on February 21, 2013.

Indian Mujahideen co-founder Yasin Bhatkal, Zia-ur-Rehman alias Waqas, Asadullah Akhtar alias Haddi, Tahaseen Akhtar and Aijaz Sheikh, and IM founder Riyaz Bhatkal, the prime accused in the case, who is absconding, were convicted by the NIA court in Cherlapally Central Prison on December 13.

