Hyderabad Building Collapse: One dead, 12 feared trapped in Nanakram Gudam

Hyderabad, Dec 09: One person was killed after a seven storied building caved-in last night in Nanakram Gudam, Hyderabad.

According to reports, ten to twelve people are being feared trapped informed Deputy Mayor, Baba Fasiuddin.

Meanwhile, vigorous rescue operations are underway throughout.

A woman and a six- year old boy have been rescued and sent to hospital so far while efforts are on to rescue remaining others who are trapped under the debris.

A total of 13 people have been identified living in the building at the time of incident.

The trapped are said to be labourers from Chattisgarh state and from Vizianagram district of Andhra Pradesh.

The teams of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), state police, fire services and officials from local administration have been deployed at the accident spot to carry out rescue operations.

(ANI)