Hyderabad cop single-handedly foils a murder attempt

Hyderabad, January 27: An unarmed constable of Rachakonda police foiled a murder attempt by snatching the gun away from a person on Friday.

The local police received a call on Friday, notifying them about a fight that broke out between traders in EC Nagar, Cherlapally. The local police rushed to the spot as the brawlers were reportedly wielding weapons in hand.

When the constable, Chakrapani Reddy reached the spot, one of the persons involved in the fight pointed a gun on other person’s face. The constable intervened at the right moment and wrestled the gun out of Gajraj Singh who was about to shoot with a country made pistol.

The constable was given a reward of 10,000 rupees by his seniors for averting an unfortunate incident by risking his life.

During the brawl, Singh fired one shot but the alert constable managed to avoid it. Gajraj Singh who hail from Uttar Pradesh is a vegetable vendor at the market and he got into an argument with another vendor D Tulasi Babu. The fight which started off as a verbal spat turned physical immediately. Many traders, who were present at the market during the fight sustained minor injuries.