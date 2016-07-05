Hyderabad Court to hear Kingfisher Vijay Mallya’s cheque bounce case

Hyderabad, July 5 : A Hyderabad court will hear the Kingfisher cheque bounce case on Tuesday.

Earlier on June 6, the court had adjourned the hearing till today.

The court was hearing the petition against liquor baron Vijay Mallya, who was convicted in two cheque bounce cases filed against him by the GMR Hyderabad International Airport Ltd.

The court asked the GMR to submit fresh address of accused and the company.

On April 20, the Special Magistrate Court in Hyderabad had convicted Mallya and others in connection with bouncing of two cheques of Rs. 50 lakh each under relevant Sections of Negotiable Instruments Act and adjourned for May 9 the matter to pronounce the quantum of punishment as Mallya, who left the country, was not present in the court.

The matter relates to cheques issued by Kingfisher Airlines Ltd. to GMR Hyderabad International Airport Ltd.

(GHIAL), which operates the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport in Hyderabad, towards charges for using the facilities at the airport for its Kingfisher Airlines flights.

Mallya, currently in Britain, is accused of defaulting on payment of bank loans totalling Rs. 9, 000 crore.

The Centre had earlier revoked Mallya’s diplomatic passport.

The Enforcement Directorate had earlier in May obtained a non-bailable warrant against Mallya from a Mumbai court in a money laundering case. (ANI)