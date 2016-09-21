Hyderabad dog in PETA cutest dog contest final

Hyderabad, Sep 21 : A dog, adopted by a citizen after it was hungry and tied to a tea stall here, has been selected as a finalist in PETA Indias fifth annual Cutest Indian Dog Alive contest.

After sifting through hundreds of photographs of lovable Indian community dogs as well as their rescue stories, the judges for the contest selected Rosco, whose guardian is Spandana Raj.

Rosco was tied to a tea stall and looked hungry. When Spandana realised that no one was taking proper care of him, she decided to adopt him, according to a statement issued by PETA India.

“I found Rosco tied to a tea stall,” says Spandana. “It came home and has been with us for two years now. It is a happy and loving dog,” she said.

“Rosco is a lucky dog, and it has returned the favour of being rescued by bringing much love and joy into Spandanas life,” says PETA CEO Poorva Joshipura.

“All rescued dogs are already winners because their lives were saved by people who love them for who they are,” she said.

PETA urged the prospective guardians to adopt an Indian community dog from the streets or an animal shelter, rather than buying puppies from pet shops.

Breeders and pet shops often keep animals in dismal conditions, and because pedigree dogs are bred for certain exaggerated physical traits, such as long ears and drooping backs, many of them suffer from health ailments, including breathing problems, cancer, heart disease, bleeding disorders, skeletal malformations, and eye problems, the statement said.

Indian community dogs are generally healthier and more robust than their purebred cousins, PETA India said.

The winner would be announced on September 28.