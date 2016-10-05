Hyderabad drug bust arrest of IAF Wing Commander Rajasekhar Reddy in Delhi

HYDERABAD,Oct5: IAF Wing Commander Rajasekhar Reddy was trail behind drug (Amphetamine) bust in Hyderabad is getting bigger as Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) officials arrested a serving wing commander of the Indian Air Force, Rajashekar Reddy.

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), which busted this drugs racket a few days ago, arrested Reddy based on the information extracted from a chief scientist Venkata Rama Rao.

“Wing Commander Rajasekhar Reddy was arrested in Delhi by the NCB,” sources said.

Reddy is suspected to be a key player in supply of drugs. The racket was busted in Hyderabad and Bengaluru, a few days ago.

In fact, the trial began when NCB officials arrested a person in Chennai which led them to Venkat Rama Rao who worked as chief scientist in a pharmaceutical firm. The officials tracked his movements for around two-months. On September 30, he was nabbed at Miyapur of Hyderabad, while he was carrying more than 200-kgs of Amphetamine in his SUV. Later, he was interrogated in the outskirts of Hyderabad and the officials got crucial information from him.