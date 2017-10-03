Hyderabad inundated due to deluge of rain,cloudbursts,three dead

Hyderabad,Oct03:A four-month-old boy and his father were among three persons killed in rain-related incidents in the city lashed by heavy rain.

In another incident, a 35-year-old man who had gone to have tea at a hotel in Hussainialam area, while it was raining heavily, got electrocuted after touching a road-side parked van which came in contact with an electric pole, police said.

“There was a short circuit and the van was parked near the pole. One man who was walking in the rains touched the vehicle apparently fearing that there might be open man holes on the road and got electrocuted,” the police official said.

Separate cases were registered in connection with the incidents.

GHMC Commissioner B Janardhan Reddy has advised people to venture out as per the rain updates on Met department website.

According to a Met official, 67.6 mm of rainfall was recorded in the city from around 4.30 pm to 8.30 pm.

all educational institutes will remain shut in lieu of the rain.