Hyderabad man arrested for throwing acid on 22-year-old woman

Hyderabad,Nov19: A man threw acid on a 22-year-old woman at Jeedimetla on Friday late in the evening. The woman, K. Raja Lakshmi, a resident of Jeedimetla, suffered serious burns on her shoulder and hip. She has been admitted in a corporate hospital.

Police said the man is suspected to have a grudge against the woman over some personal issues. “The woman told us a name but she could not elaborate on the motive yet. She is undergoing treatment. We are trying to get more information,” said inspector C. Shanker Reddy.

The incident occurred when Rajya Lakhsmi, a mother of two children, was walking home. “The man came running behind her and poured acid on her back. It burnt her shoulder and hip,” said the inspector.

The man then ran away but was caught by locals. The police booked a case against the suspect.