Hyderabad man kills foreigner wife, burns body parts while 5-year-old daughter waits in car

Hyderabad July 5 In a horrific crime, Rupesh, a resident of Madhapur, Hyderabad killed his wife, cut her body into pieces, stuffed them in a suitcase and burnt it.
In a horrific incident, a 36-year-old businessman killed his wife, cut her body into pieces, stuffed it in a suitcase and tried to burn it. However, he was caught red-handed by locals at Shamshabad on the city outskirts on Monday.

Rupesh, a resident of Madhapur, Hyderabad killed his wife with whom he admits to have quarreled with frequently. After killing her, he cut her body into pieces and stuffed them in a suitcase.

Later, along with his 5-year-old daughter, he drove to Madanapalli hamlet in Shamshabad police limits, carrying the suitcase.

  According to police, Rupesh Kumar burnt the suitcase there.

While returning to the city, his luck ran out when the car got stuck on a mud-filled road near Shamshabad.

When he sought the help of locals and passersby to push the car, they noticed blood stains on the rear side of the car. They became suspicious and alerted the police who detained Rupesh.

A preliminary probe revealed that Rupesh had disputes with his wife. He confessed to his crime. Police has recovered the partially-burnt body parts.

