Hyderabad: One Labourer killed, 2 injured in blast at chemical unit

Hyderabad, Oct 18: A labourer was killed today and two others injured following an explosion at a chemical unit on the city outskirts, police said.

The mishap occurred at around 5 AM when there was a blast in a reactor at the unit, located in in Abdullapurmet area, they said.

In the explosion, Shivchand B (30) was killed on the spot while two other labourers sustained injuries and have been admitted to a hospital, Hayath Nagar police station Inspector J Narender Goud said.

All of them belong from Bihar. A police team reached the scene and was probing the incident.